Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

