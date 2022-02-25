UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells $2,835,750.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00.

PATH opened at $32.40 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.