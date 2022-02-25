Chi-Foon Chan Sells 12,570 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $307.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

