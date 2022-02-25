Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.69% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.
Shares of OLPX stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
