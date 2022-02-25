Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

