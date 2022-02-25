Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
