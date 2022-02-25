Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Latch.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Latch has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter worth about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

