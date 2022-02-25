vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

VTVT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

