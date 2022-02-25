StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

