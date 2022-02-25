Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.86.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

