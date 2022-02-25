Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Buy

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

