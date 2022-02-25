Raymond James Trims Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Target Price to C$29.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

III opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $341.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Information Services Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

