Raymond James Trims Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Target Price to C$29.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
III opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $341.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.