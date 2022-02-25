Morgan Stanley Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $41.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,392,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after buying an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

