Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.66.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $246.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.