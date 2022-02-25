Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47.41 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.13.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

