BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMR opened at $14.29 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

