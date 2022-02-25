BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 12,442.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.