Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth $148,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 398,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,788. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.48 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

