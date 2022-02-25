BlackRock Inc. Sells 60,427 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

LABP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

