BlackRock Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $715,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

ASAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ASAI opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.