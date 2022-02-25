150,000 Shares in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA BECO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.