BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,386 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.41%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.