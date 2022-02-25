EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $783,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

