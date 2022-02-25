EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 48.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

