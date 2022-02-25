EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

