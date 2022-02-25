EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,171,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,910,723,000 after purchasing an additional 834,984 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,608,658,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,345,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,636,152,000 after acquiring an additional 630,869 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Visa by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,483,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $775,858,000 after acquiring an additional 594,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $217.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.