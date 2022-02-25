New World Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 52.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $152,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,119,000 after buying an additional 375,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

