Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 264,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 116,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
