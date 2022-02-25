Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 264,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 116,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

