Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.72

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 601718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.98%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

