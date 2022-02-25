Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $309.04

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $309.04 and last traded at $319.86, with a volume of 1084100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.97.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.
The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.07.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
