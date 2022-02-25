Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 602260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

