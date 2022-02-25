$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report sales of $207.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.65 million to $212.44 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

