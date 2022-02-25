InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,877.00.
IHG stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
