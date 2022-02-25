InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,877.00.

IHG stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

