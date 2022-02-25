StockNews.com Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong-Buy

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.