NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

NEX stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

