RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $252.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $394.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

