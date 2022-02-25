Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

