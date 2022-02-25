Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

