Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.97.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.