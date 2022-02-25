Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
