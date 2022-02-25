Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

