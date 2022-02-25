Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.