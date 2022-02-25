Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

SUN stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

