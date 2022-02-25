Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $361.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.72 million and the lowest is $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

RBA opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.