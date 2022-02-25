Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Down 18.8%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 431,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 175,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

