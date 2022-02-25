Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Get Boxhill Technologies alerts:

About Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX)

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxhill Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxhill Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.