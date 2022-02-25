The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.86) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($17.00) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.20).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 958.50 ($13.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($17.00). The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.03.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

