B. Riley Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.
AIRG stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $25.49.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.