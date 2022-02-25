B. Riley Downgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

AIRG stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

