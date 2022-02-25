Reviewing Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Diodes has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 12.67% 20.10% 11.54% Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diodes and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.81 billion 2.23 $228.76 million $5.02 17.85 Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.64 $2.28 billion $4.29 27.60

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

