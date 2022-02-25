Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $10.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

