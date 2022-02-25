Critical Comparison: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.10%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $122.14, indicating a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 239,702.45 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -10.52

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

